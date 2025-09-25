World's tallest bridge to open to traffic in southwest China
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province -- set to become the world's tallest bridge -- will open to traffic on Sept. 28 after more than three years of construction, local government announced on Wednesday, according to Xinhua.
The bridge is 2,890 meters long with a main span of 1,420 meters. Rising 625 meters above the river, it will become both the world's tallest bridge and the world's largest-span bridge built in a mountainous area, the provincial government said.
The bridge has achieved multiple technological breakthroughs in its wind-resistance design and high-altitude construction, obtaining 21 authorized patents, and several of its technical achievements have been incorporated into national bridge construction standards, said Zhang Yin, head of the provincial transport department.
Guizhou has more than 32,000 bridges that have been completed or are under construction, including the world's three tallest. Nearly half of the 100 highest bridges in the world are located in the province.
