Young Iraqi delegate: All pavilions at COP29 are very interesting

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

"Increasing temperatures are the biggest challenge in Iraq, mainly due to ongoing water shortages," said Mohammed Ghazi Sabri Al-Sabti, a young representative from Iraq, in his interview with AZERTAC.

Praising the excellent organization of COP29, he added: "All the pavilions here are very interesting. At the Iraqi pavilion, we provide visitors with information about traditional topics and the country's rich civilization."