13 people killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 2, AZERTAC

At least 13 people including women and children were killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The Police and Rescue officials confirmed on Thursday that dozens of passengers sustained injuries in the fatal road mishaps connecting Balochistan with the Sindh province.

According to reports, six people were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck in Lasbela district of Balochistan. Many of those injured were stated to be in a critical condition. Soon after the accident rescue workers shifted the dead and the injured people to the nearby hospitals.

As per the rescue officials, seven people were killed and 16 others wounded, many of them seriously in a separate road accident in Hub area of Balochistan. Those killed in the fatal mishap were travelling in a passenger coach which crashed on a highway connecting it to Karachi, the second largest city of Pakistan.

The traffic collisions and fatal road accidents are common on highways and intercity roads in Pakistan due to over speeding, violation of traffic rules, poor road condition and less maintained vehicles.