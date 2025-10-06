690,000 tourists visited Mongolia since January
Baku, October 6, AZERTAC
As of October 1, 2025, a total of 690,000 tourists have visited Mongolia since the beginning of the year, including 83,538 in September, MONTSAME reported citing the the National Statistics Office.
More than 150,000 tourists came from the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, and the Russian Federation; more than 20,000 from Japan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, and more than 10,000 from the United States, the Republic of Taiwan, and the Federal Republic of Germany.
