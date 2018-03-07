Central Election Commission launches Independent Media Center

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the Independent Media Center “Election-2018” of the Central Election Commission (CEC) set up for the presidential elections to be held on April 11 has been held at Hilton Baku Hotel.

Chairman of Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov, CEC members and representatives of its Secretariat attended the event, which was widely covered by the media.

CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov familiarized himself with the conditions created at the Independent Media Center and gave his recommendations for giving local and international media free and easy access to information and providing better services to other participants of the election process.

Equipped with state of the art technologies, the Independent Media Center aims to ensure extensive, rapid and objective coverage of the election and assist local and international media in obtaining information on the election in order to ensure transparency.

The Independent Media Center, which will operate on a round the clock basis, is open for making statements and holding news conferences. The registered presidential candidates may place their pre-election campaign materials on the Center's website.

The Center’s website www.sechki-2018.az is already functioning in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages.