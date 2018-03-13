Fundamental scientific contribution to the study of Azerbaijani national idea

Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev’s book published in Moscow

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

A two-volume book on the formation of the national idea authored by academician, head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev has been published in Moscow, Russia.

The fundamentality and rarity of the two-volume book are due to the historic and philosophical approach of the author to the study of the extremely complex problem. The book represents a completely new study of the origins of the Azerbaijani people and the formation of the national idea, and the author points out the historical events that played an important role in this very complicated process. .

The first book was published by “Stolitsa”, while the second by “Politicheskaya entsiklopediya” publishing house.

The benefits of understanding history in the formation of national idea

In his first book titled “The benefits of understanding history in the formation of national idea”, Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev underlines the vital importance of the definition of concepts that form the basis of national consciousness.

“The national idea is the essence of society and the state, if there is no meaning neither the society nor the state will have a future, and historically they are doomed to fail," says academician Ramiz Mehdiyev in the preface to the first book. This fundamental research, first of all, is distinguished by an unconventional approach to the study of the most relevant topic. The author does not follow the path of researchers studying the history of formation of the Azerbaijani ethnos and the state of Azerbaijan. He highlights a number of aspects of the ethno-genesis of the Azerbaijani people.

The monograph highlights key stages of the formation of the national idea of the Azerbaijani people. The author thoroughly explores the sources of the formation of the national idea in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era in the19th-20th centuries, at a time when the national identity of the people was at risk.

The academician pays great attention to the titanic efforts of the national leader Heydar Aliyev to ensure socio-economic, spiritual and cultural progress of Azerbaijan when he headed the republic during the Soviet era.

The Azerbaijani national idea in the age of global transformation

The second book titled "The Azerbaijani national idea in the age of global transformation" features the analysis of the problem of the establishment of an independent Azerbaijani state at the end of the twentieth century.

The processes taking place in the early years of independence of Azerbaijan are thoroughly analyzed, the structural features of state building are revealed in the book. Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev analyzes the essential elements necessary for the formation of national ideas and statehood.

The author shows that the return of the great leader Heydar Aliyev to power in the early years of Azerbaijan's independence saved the country from destruction and determined its future.

“Heydar Aliyev clearly understood the way in which Azerbaijan should move, and proposed a concept that addressed three key issues: First, the establishment of political stability in the country; Second, ensuring a multi-vector foreign policy; Third, the implementation of the oil strategy, which would form the basis of the socio-economic policy ensuring the country's development and its advanced standing on the international arena," Ramiz Mehdiyev says in the book.

The academician notes that the year 2003 saw Azerbaijan enter a new stage of development, adding that this policy is continued by the state today in order to ensure comprehensive modernization of the country.

“Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has focused on this goal through building a solid human capital, applying the latest scientific achievements, new technologies and new management methods.”

“Thanks to the statehood talent of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people will continue to move forward along the path of socio-economic development and address the national issues in accordance with the requirements of the 21st century,” the academician says.