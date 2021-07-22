President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex

Goranboy, July 22, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex. The head of state was informed of the work done in the complex.

