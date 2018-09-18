President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Masalli Industrial Estate VIDEO

Masalli, September 18, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Masalli Industrial Estate.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state about the works done here as well as other industrial estates.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the industrial estate.

The head of state viewed the production blocks and enterprises here.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with local entrepreneurs who invested in the industrial estate.