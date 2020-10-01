Release of the Press Service of the President

On October 1, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President of Belarus inquired about the situation due to the armed clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact.

The head of state said that as a result of the military provocation launched by Armenia in the morning of September 27, Azerbaijani settlements and our battle positions came under heavy artillery fire. “As a result of this aggression, to date, our military servicemen and 17 civilians have been killed, more than 50 civilians have been injured and over 200 houses have been destroyed. In response, the Azerbaijani side is conducting counter-offensive operations.”

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijani positions are already being fired on from the territory of Armenia, which is absolutely unacceptable. The head of state emphasized that Armenia's military aggression must end and Azerbaijan's territorial integrity must be restored. President Ilham Aliyev also said that the Armenian side is deliberately violating the negotiation process, and Armenia, along with promoting military provocations, also deals a major blow to the negotiation process.