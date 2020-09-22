  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky phoned President Ilham Aliyev

    22.09.2020 [22:33]

    On September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    The heads of state highlighted the measures taken in Ukraine and Azerbaijan to combat the pandemic.

    During the conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Azerbaijan was identified Ukraine's strategic partner according to the country's new National Security Strategy.

    President Ilham Aliyev also described Ukraine as a strategic partner for Azerbaijan.

    The heads of state underlined the two countries' support to each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    During the conversation, the sides hailed the necessity of taking specific steps to expand cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, transport, investment, aviation, agriculture, tourism, humanitarian and sports.

    President Ilham Aliyev informed the Ukrainian President of Armenia's military provocation against Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky phoned President Ilham Aliyev
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    22.09.2020 [21:25]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    President Ilham Aliyev phoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    22.08.2020 [21:36]
    President Ilham Aliyev phoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    10.08.2020 [13:30]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic phoned President Ilham Aliyev
    07.08.2020 [13:50]
    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic phoned President Ilham Aliyev
    Other news in this section
    22.09.2020 [21:25]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    22.09.2020 [15:59]
    New building of kindergarten No.212 inaugurated in Shaghan settlement
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event VIDEO
    22.09.2020 [15:50]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Bulbula settlement VIDEO
    22.09.2020 [14:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed new ambulance vans delivered to Azerbaijan VIDEO
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky phoned President Ilham Aliyev