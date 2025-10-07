® Kapital Bank supports girl’s education through the “We Have a Dream!” scholarship program

Last year, within the framework of a Memorandum signed between Kapital Bank and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the “We Have a Dream!” initiative was launched to promote the education of young girls. The project has successfully achieved its goals. As part of the program, girls from low-income families living in Baku, Gusar, Goychay, Aghjabadi, Ismayilli, Gakh, Khojaly, Gabala and Lankaran were provided with scholarships to cover preparation costs for university entrance.

This year, five program participants have become university students. Zeynab Aliyeva enrolled in the primary education program at the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Khayala Murselova – in translation studies at Baku Slavic University, Amina Abdullayeva – in design at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Aysel Javadova – in ecological engineering at Baku State University, and Hamida Ahmadzade – in technological education at the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University.

Recently, an engaging event was held with the participation of project graduates and official representatives of partner organizations. Fargana Mammadova, Board member, Chief Human Capital and Organizational Development Officer at Kapital Bank, expressed pride in the results achieved: “When we launched this project and offered scholarships to girls from different regions, we believed in its success. Today we are delighted to see that our scholarship recipients have justified this trust – five of them have become university students. Naturally, every success requires effort and time. We have always believed in our candidates, and our team and mentors have provided them with constant support. Speaking with them has convinced me that we must continue this project and extend it to benefit even more young people. On behalf of the bank, I wish all these girls success on their new life path. Our mission does not end here – we will stand by them during their studies and throughout their careers.”

Jeyran Rahmatullayeva, Chief of Staff of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, speaking at the event, emphasized the importance of the project for girls living in the regions: “Partnership between the public and private sectors plays a crucial role in creating equal educational opportunities for girls. For many years, we have implemented various projects to improve the education level of girls in the regions. “We Have a Dream!” has become a significant and inspiring project for the girls, their families, and our teams. I am confident that the success of these students will motivate others, and in the next academic year we will share even greater achievements together.”

Within the framework of the project, Kapital Bank branch staff in the relevant regions acted as mentors, helping the girls prepare for university entrance exams. In addition, training sessions were organized on topics such as developing inner strength, cybersecurity, soft skills, and others.

Although the project initially aimed to cover university preparation costs, Kapital Bank also covered the annual tuition fees for five students and provided them with computers to increase their access to technological resources.

It should be noted that this year, seven new participants joined the scholarship program.

The “We Have a Dream!” project continues to invest in the education of girls from vulnerable groups, helping them become strong, independent individuals and active contributors to the future development of the country.

