Baku, November 20, AZERATC

A discussion on "Sustainable Solutions in Logistics", organized by "Silk Way West Airlines", was held as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

During the event, Jane Hupe, Jane Hupe is the Chief of Environmental Unit of International Civil Aviation Organization delivered a report on Implementing a clean energy transition in aviation in 2050.

Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) Authority made a report on green energy solutions in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The other speakers highlighted the challenges and opportunities faced by the air transport sector, saying that the transition to environmentally clean air transport requires a lot of funding.