Abbas Abbasov: Azerbaijan stands as a global platform for peoples striving for independence and liberation

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), addressed the international conference on “Colonialism, Neocolonialism, and Its Consequences” held at the invitation of Blanca Rosa Eekhout Gómez, President of the Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity among Peoples.

In his address, A. Abbasov highlighted the BIG’s mission, its activities against colonialism and neo-colonialism, and its breakthroughs in global collaboration and decolonization.

He noted that the main topic of today’s conference aligns with the organization’s mission. Thus, the BIG supports legitimate struggle against colonialism and neocolonialism, and the BIG have effectively presented the realities and consequences of (neo)colonialism to the international community.

“Azerbaijan successfully chaired the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2023. During the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in July 2023, with the participation of representatives of Overseas territories at the international conference “Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism” held in Baku, a decision was adopted to establish the Baku Initiative Group, an international Non-Governmental Organization.

Operating in full adherence to international law and the principles of human rights, the organization is dedicated to eradicating colonialism and neocolonialism, promoting the right to decolonization, and supporting people affected by the enduring consequences of colonial domination.

Since its founding, the BIG has become an international and influential platform in the global decolonization movement. Over the past two years, we have organized around 40 international conferences including high-level events, at the UN offices in New York, Geneva, Vienna cities. Also, we conducted international events in Rome, Istanbul, as well as in Baku, the heart of decolonization dialogue. Those events have been focused on various aspects of colonialism, including its ecological, cultural, social, educational, and healthcare impacts. In this regard the political leaders, scholars, experts in international law, special rapporteurs, and civil society organizations from territories still under colonial domination have been brought together, fostering a broad platform for dialogue and collaboration,” he emphasized.

A. Abbasov highlighted the First Congress of Nationalist and Independence Movements held in Baku in July 2024, the creation of the International Decolonization Front, and the founding declaration uniting the voices of anti-colonial movements as one of the main achievements of the BIG, saying: “This significant step consolidated the collective voice of independence movements from regions under colonial suppression and laid the foundation for coordinated global advocacy. A significant accomplishment of the BIG is the inclusion of its prepared report in the United Nations Secretary-General’s 2025 report on the “Implementation of the Program of Activities for the International Decade for People of African Descent.

In addition, the BIG has organized side events in collaboration with the sessions of the UN General Assembly, the Special Committee on Decolonization (C24), the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly (C4), the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, the UN Human Rights Committee, and the UN Human Rights Council, thereby contributing to substantive dialogue alongside intergovernmental discussions.

Furthermore, within the framework of COP29, the BIG organized a series of events and protests aimed at highlighting not only the political and social consequences of colonialism but also its devastating environmental impacts. Our mission has been to draw the attention to the international community to the destructive impact of colonial domination, which devastates ecosystems, depletes natural resources, and threatens the existence of small island countries and territories under colonial dependency.

Along with advocacy work, the BIG is performing as a think tank, producing high-quality research and expert analysis on colonialism and decolonization. To date, the BIG has published over 20 publications, including reports, journals, and books, among them the landmark publication "Evolution of French Colonialism: A Political and Constitutional Analysis" by Dr. Carlyle G. Corbin, a recognized international expert on self-determination and governance in non-self-governing territories,” he added.

In conclusion, the BIG Executive Director underscored that Baku Initiative Group continues to play a vital role in supporting peoples enduring colonial oppression. “Azerbaijan stands as a beacon of hope and a global platform for peoples striving for independence and liberation to this end,” he emphasized.