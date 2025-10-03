Abu Dhabi Chamber expands international presence with two agreements in USA

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed two cooperation agreements with the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Association of Business, as part of the Abu Dhabi economic delegation’s visit to the United States, according to WAM.

These agreements aim to open new opportunities for Abu Dhabi’s business community, strengthen the UAE private sector’s presence in the US market, and support economic and investment partnerships in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s 2025–2028 roadmap.

The first agreement, signed with the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce, seeks to promote joint investments, facilitate participation of Emirati and American businesses in exhibitions and economic forums, and support the exchange of information on investment climates and trade regulations in both countries.

It also provides for cooperation in organising virtual events and reciprocal visits, in addition to establishing a registry of Emirati companies investing in North Carolina to serve as a practical database supporting joint investment opportunities. Further areas of cooperation include technical and training expertise, as well as comprehensive support for trade and economic delegations visiting both nations.

The second agreement, signed with the Texas Association of Business, focuses on expanding trade and industrial cooperation between the business communities of Abu Dhabi and Texas via the exchange of economic information, facilitation of corporate networking, and organisation of joint events and reciprocal visits.

It also promotes participation in specialised exhibitions and forums, while encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship through knowledge-sharing and the adoption of advanced technologies.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to protecting intellectual property rights and ensuring the confidentiality of exchanged information.

Shames Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “These partnerships reflect the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s commitment to implementing its 2025–2028 roadmap, which prioritises empowering the private sector, fostering innovation, and supporting national companies in expanding their global presence. They also embody the wise leadership’s vision of building a competitive and sustainable economy as a strategic objective.”

“Our cooperation with the North Carolina Chamber and Texas Business Association will enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global economic hub, while enabling our national companies to access new markets and contribute to building an innovative business ecosystem capable of meeting future demands,” he added.