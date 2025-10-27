ANAMA: 226 mines and 5,498 UXOs neutralized last week
Baku, October 27, AZERTAC
From October 20 to 26, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) conducted mine-clearance operations in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.
According to ANAMA, the operations led to the detection and neutralization of 143 anti-personnel mines, 83 anti-tank mines, and 5,498 unexploded ordnances (UXOs).
During the reporting period, a total of 1,644.6 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.
