Annual inflation up to 2.6% in the EU
Baku, October 17, AZERTAC
The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.2% in September 2025, up from 2.0% in August, according to European Commission.
A year earlier, the rate was 1.7%. European Union annual inflation was 2.6% in September 2025, up from 2.4% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 2.1%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
The lowest annual rates were registered in Cyprus (0.0%), France (1.1%), Italy and Greece (both 1.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (8.6%), Estonia (5.3%), Croatia and Slovakia (both 4.6%). Compared with August 2025, annual inflation fell in eight Member States, remained stable in four and rose in fifteen.
In September 2025, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+1.49 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.58 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.20 pp) and energy (-0.03 pp).
