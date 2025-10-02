Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal

Tbilisi, October 2, AZERTAC

The Parliament of Armenia has adopted a statement endorsing the August 8 Washington peace declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan during an extraordinary session held on October 2.

The resolution, drafted by the ruling Civil Contract faction, passed with 64 votes in favor, none against, and two abstentions.

Presenting the bill, Civil Contract’s parliamentary leader Hayk Konjoryan said the statement was intended to formally recognize the trilateral declaration signed in Washington by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, with the mediation of US President Donald Trump.

The parliament also called on the public, political and expert circles, and cultural communities in both Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from rhetoric or actions that could reignite conflict.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent