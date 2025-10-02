Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal
Tbilisi, October 2, AZERTAC
The Parliament of Armenia has adopted a statement endorsing the August 8 Washington peace declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan during an extraordinary session held on October 2.
The resolution, drafted by the ruling Civil Contract faction, passed with 64 votes in favor, none against, and two abstentions.
Presenting the bill, Civil Contract’s parliamentary leader Hayk Konjoryan said the statement was intended to formally recognize the trilateral declaration signed in Washington by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, with the mediation of US President Donald Trump.
The parliament also called on the public, political and expert circles, and cultural communities in both Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from rhetoric or actions that could reignite conflict.
Khatayi Azizov
Special correspondent
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
President of Azerbaijan congratulated Qarabağ football club
- 01.10.2025 [23:49]
Qarabağ make it two in a row in Champions League
- 01.10.2025 [23:15]
Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness
- 01.10.2025 [20:56]
Egyptian tourism revenues exceed $9B, surpassing 10M tourists
- 01.10.2025 [20:33]
Snapchat to charge users for storing their old photos and videos
- 01.10.2025 [20:24]
18 countries will take part in Junior Eurovision 2025
- 01.10.2025 [19:59]
Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities
- 01.10.2025 [19:58]
Azerenerji, Masdar discuss projects in Azerbaijan
- 01.10.2025 [19:39]
Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues
- 01.10.2025 [19:35]
Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities
- 01.10.2025 [17:51]
Azerbaijan, Australia discuss opportunities for expanding relations
- 01.10.2025 [17:36]
Azerbaijani shooters conclude 3rd CIS Games with nine medals
- 01.10.2025 [17:21]
Azerbaijan Defense Minister extends condolences to Italian counterpart
- 01.10.2025 [17:19]
Two military personnel dead after aircraft crash in Italy
- 01.10.2025 [17:03]
ANAMA: 640 mines and 5,286 UXOs neutralized last month
- 01.10.2025 [16:58]
AZERTAC joins 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand
- 01.10.2025 [16:29]
Azerbaijan’s U-16 national team reaches 3rd CIS Games final
- 01.10.2025 [16:09]
UK's Princess Anne visits Ukraine to support children affected by war
- 01.10.2025 [16:05]
11th Baku International Book Fair kicks off at Baku Expo Center
- 01.10.2025 [15:20]
Israeli scientists propose new way to ‘hear’ the universe’s dark matter
- 01.10.2025 [15:06]
Bulgaria’s population stands at 6,437,360 at end-2024
- 01.10.2025 [14:59]
Nigar Arpadarai: Women's leadership plays effective role in climate action
- 01.10.2025 [13:40]