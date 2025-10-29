Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves exceed foreign debt by 16 times
Baku, October 29, AZERTAC
As of October 1, 2025, the country's strategic currency reserves (State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan) amounted to $81.5 billion, exceeding foreign debt by approximately 16.6 times.
