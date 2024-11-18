Azerbaijan achieves avian influenza-free status for poultry

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has approved Azerbaijan’s self-declaration of freedom from infection with high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) viruses in poultry by Azerbaijan.

This achievement is a testament to Azerbaijan’s commitment to maintaining high standards of animal health and biosecurity in the country.

The official recognition by the WOAH of Azerbaijan’s freedom from infection with HPAI viruses in poultry will lead to the removal of one of the biggest obstacles to the export of poultry products from the country, facilitating their export.

The Declaration was sent to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH, founded as OIE) on 2 September 2024 by Galib Abdulaliyev, Chief Veterinary Officer, WOAH Delegate for Azerbaijan, Head of the Animal Health and Biosecurity Department of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan submitted the following documentation for publication by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), attesting that Azerbaijan freedom from infection with high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) viruses in poultry for the entire territory of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the provisions of Article 10.4.3. of the Terrestrial Animal Health Code (Terrestrial Code). This is the first time that Azerbaijan has submitted a self-declaration of freedom from infection with HPAI in poultry to WOAH.

High pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause severe illness and death in birds.