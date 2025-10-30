Azerbaijan, China discuss tourism relations

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

On October 29, Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency met with the Chinese Ambassador to the country, Lu Mei.

During the meeting, Chairman Nagiyev noted that bilateral tourism relations between Azerbaijan and China are developing. He added: “President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China in April has defined new perspectives in the field of tourism, as well as in a number of other areas. The agreement on mutual visa exemption for citizens of both countries is one of the most important steps taken in this direction.”

He stated that China is one of Azerbaijan’s priority tourism markets, and the country regularly participates in various international tourism events, including exhibitions held in China, to promote its tourism potential. He added that Azerbaijan organizes a series of presentations and meetings with representatives of the tourism industry and media in major Chinese cities, as well as conducts extensive marketing campaigns on online platforms.

Fuad Nagiyev briefed Ambassador Lu Mei about the “China Ready” program, designed to increase the readiness of the local tourism industry to welcome Chinese tourists. He also informed her about the “China Visitors Summit,” scheduled to be held in Baku on November 17, and invited the ambassador to the event.

The Agency Chairman further noted that work is underway to open a permanent office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board in China.

For her part, Ambassador Lu Mei stressed that Azerbaijan’s rich tourism potential is attracting the attention of Chinese tourists. She noted that, as in many other areas, tourism relations between the two countries are steadily developing.

The ambassador also underlined that China is eager to explore investment opportunities in Azerbaijan’s tourism sector, including various tourism projects such as cultural tourism and gastronomy tourism. She expressed China’s readiness to support efforts to promote Azerbaijan in China.

Notably, direct flights between Azerbaijan and China operate three times a week on the Baku–Beijing route by AZAL, and five times a week on the Baku–Urumqi route by China Southern Airlines. The number of Chinese nationals traveling from China to Azerbaijan in 2024 increased by 94% compared to 2023, reaching 44,798. In January–September 2025, the number of Chinese visitors to Azerbaijan has risen by 51% compared to the same period in 2024.