Azerbaijan joins international cultural festival in Brussels

Brussels, October 29, AZERTAC

The “Fireland” Azerbaijanis Union represented Azerbaijan at the international cultural festival “Farandole des Cultures” held in Brussels.

The event, organized by ABM NOROC, brought together communities from Belgium, Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine, Portugal, Slovakia, Romania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Azerbaijan, providing an opportunity to showcase the cultural heritage, cuisine, music and national dances of their countries.

The visitors received books and brochures regarding Azerbaijan, and tasted delicious meals of Azerbaijani cuisine, including national wines and tea.

Vugar Seyidov

Special Correspondent