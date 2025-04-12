Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military cooperation

Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The meeting featured discussions on the current state and future prospects of military cooperation between the two brotherly countries, as well as regional security issues.