Azerbaijan, Ukraine enhance cooperation in social security and rehabilitation

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Anar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, met with Yuriy Gusev, Ukraine’s ambassador to the country.

During the meeting, Anar Aliyev underscored the bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine based on friendly relations.

He hailed the successful cooperation between the two countries in the fields of labour, employment, social protection, and rehabilitation.

The Minister stressed the importance of the documents signed between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

He highlighted the efforts to provide the war-affected children in Ukraine with socio and psychological rehabilitation in Azerbaijan.

Yuriy Gusev praised the constantly expanding ties between the two countries. The ambassador emphasized the importance of continuous cooperation and the exchange of experience in the social reforms.

The parties also exchanged views on the future cooperation between the two countries in the fields of social security and rehabilitation.