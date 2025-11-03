Azerbaijani corner opens at Antalya Library in Türkiye

Antalya, November 3, AZERTAC

A dedicated corner of Azerbaijan was inaugurated at the Central Library in Antalya, Türkiye.

The project was implemented through the collaborative support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality.

The primary goal of this initiative is to further enhance cultural ties between the two brotherly countries and to disseminate comprehensive information about Azerbaijani literature and history to a wide audience.

The corner features a diverse collection, including examples of classical and modern Azerbaijani literature, as well as books covering history, art, music, and folklore of the country.