Azerbaijani, Iranian deputy prime ministers explore topical issues on cooperation agenda

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met with Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, on October 13.

The officials hailed the development of relations between the two countries in all areas, exploring topical issues on the mutually beneficial cooperation agenda, namely transport, transit, energy, customs, and other fields.

The deputy PMs discussed the issues of completion of construction works of the Aghband-Kalala highway bridge across the Araz River, and the related customs and border infrastructure.

The discussions further revolved around the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

It was also highlighted that cargo transportation along the North–South International Transport Corridor has increased by 8.3 percent so far this year.

The officials also discussed the future significant steps in ensuring that the highway bridge across the Astarachay River is fully operational.