Azerbaijani PM meets with WHO Regional Director for Europe

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Hans Kluge, the WHO Regional Director for Europe.

The meeting highlighted the significance of COP29 in Baku, particularly the events focused on addressing the health impacts of climate change.

Both sides commended the strong collaboration between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasizing how Azerbaijan's health programs and projects align with WHO’s priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The discussion also explored opportunities for further cooperation in various health sectors, especially in mitigating the impacts of climate change on human health.