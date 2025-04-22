Azercosmos and China’s STAR.VISION launch joint research on Caspian Sea climate impact
Baku, April 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos and the Chinese company STAR.VISION have initiated a joint research project to assess the impact of climate change on the Caspian Sea. The study employs artificial intelligence and remote sensing technologies to analyze key environmental indicators, including water level fluctuations, coastal erosion, and ecosystem disturbances over the past two decades.
The project is also supported by Ningbo University of China, which specializes in coastal zone and ecological research.
This initiative underscores the growing partnership between Azerbaijan and China in environmental protection. It also highlights shared ambitions to apply cutting-edge solutions in space technology, AI, and Earth observation for sustainable development.
Other news in this section
