Baku among QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, one of the world’s most authoritative rating agencies, has released its Best Student Cities Ranking 2026, with Baku taking the 117th place among 150 cities across 58 countries and territories.

Azerbaijan is the only country in the South Caucasus region represented in the QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026.

The ranking includes such criteria as attractiveness of the city (environment and safety), affordability (tuition fees and common living expenses), student mix, reputation of the city in terms of tolerance and inclusiveness, employment opportunities, number of universities represented in the city in the rating “QS World University Rankings”, as well as students’ opinions, who live and study in the city.