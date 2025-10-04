Baku Climate Action Week successfully wraps up in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

The second edition of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), held in partnership with London Climate Action Week (LCAW), wrapped up today after a busy, one-week programme drawing up to 3000 attendees.

The event successfully placed Azerbaijan at the heart of the global climate conversation once again. Organized across more than 8 venues in the capital, the week was packed with 46 events and sessions that spanned over 30 themes, convening a wide array of global figures—from government officials, former prime ministers and presidents, and parliamentarians, to scientists, business leaders, women leaders, youth movements, climate champions, and international organizations such as the United Nations, Nizami Ganjavi International Centre and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to SEBRAE (Brazil), to forge dialogue and accelerate momentum toward COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

Speakers and participants represented over 25 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, highlighting the event’s global reach. The breadth of topics reflected the complexity of the climate challenge:

Climate finance and accountability, exploring mechanisms to mobilize resources for just transitions.

Energy transition and mobility, with a focus on renewables, innovation, and city-level solutions.

Adaptation and resilience, sharing cross-regional experiences in facing climate risks.

Food systems and circular economy, highlighting pathways for sustainable consumption and production.

Gender and leadership, focused on empowering women to take leadership roles in climate policy and action.

The BCAW featured roundtables on strengthening institutions for climate resilience, promoting green construction, climate-resilient agribusiness, driving wider green transition, and exploring sustainable fashion. The COP29 Sustainability Report was released for the first time, and the Azerbaijan Universities Climate Network was successfully established.

The youth segment was highly active, featuring the Youth Climate Forum, the “Art and Innovation for the Planet” exhibition, where young artists and startups presented their visions for a greener world, the Sustainability Careers Fair, which connected students with green economy opportunities, and the “Little Climate Champions” events promoting environmental awareness and inclusion among children.

Held on the heels of Rio Climate Action Week and ahead of COP30, BCAW 2025 demonstrated how the road from Rio, through Baku, and onward to Belém is shaping global ambition. As Azerbaijan prepares to hand over the COP Presidency to Brazil next month, the event focused not only on convening dialogue but also on bolstering its climate legacy.