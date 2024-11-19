Baku hosts ATACH Day as part of COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Day of the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH) has today begun in Baku at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, highlighted climate change as a global problem and real threat to humanity, adding that it is one of the most discussed issues.

According to him, Azerbaijan officially joined the ATACH and will serve as a co-organizer of the Alliance from 2024-2026.

ATACH, the leading global platform for promoting national and international collaboration on climate and health issues, builds on the achievements of the COP26 Health Agenda and related initiatives, including the Sharm El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda (COP27), the COP28 Health Declaration, and the Resolution on Climate Change and Health adopted at the 77th World Health Assembly..

The Alliance currently includes over 90 countries and territories, along with more than 70 partners collaborating on a significant mission."

Azerbaijan's Minister of Health said that as a co-host of ATACH, Azerbaijan calls upon all COP29 participant countries to join the alliance.

The event also includes several international health leaders, including Dr. Saia Ma'u Piukala, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific; Gerard Howe, Head of the Department for Adaptation, Nature, and External Resilience at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) and Ethel Maciel, Secretary of Health Surveillance at the Ministry of Health of Brazil and others.