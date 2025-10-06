Bear cub attacks tourist in central Japan
Baku, October 6, AZERTAC
A Spanish male tourist was attacked by a bear cub Sunday morning during his visit to the scenic mountain village of Shirakawa in central Japan, according to Kyodo.
The 40-year-old sustained a minor injury to his right arm. He was walking with another Spanish man when they came across a small bear emerging from the grass near a shuttle bus stop in the village, part of which is a World Heritage site.
The local government has closed walkways leading to an observatory overlooking the site known as Shirakawa-go, with police and hunters searching for the cub.
The Shirakawa-go in Gifu Prefecture is a popular tourist spot known for a cluster of traditional thatched roof homes.
Bear sightings and attacks, including fatal ones, have been reported in various parts of Japan in recent months.
