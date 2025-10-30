Belarus, North Korea seek to expand cooperation in all areas

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

Belarus and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) are willing to expand cooperation in all areas. This agreement was reached during negotiations between Belarusian Foreign Affairs Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and DPRK Foreign Affairs Minister Choe Son-hui in Minsk on 29 October, BelTA reported citing the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Choe Son-hui arrived in Minsk on an official visit at the invitation of the Belarusian side.

During the talks, the heads of the foreign ministries discussed the development of traditionally friendly relations between the two countries, noting that their cooperation is based on the principles of respect for sovereignty, equality, and mutual benefit.

“The ministers highlighted the intensification of dialogue at various levels and discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts. An agreement was reached to expand cooperation in all areas, including political, trade, economic, humanitarian, and others,” the press service stated.

The parties confirmed their readiness for further mutual support in international forums to shape a fair multipolar world order and agreed on concrete steps to strengthen cooperation between the two foreign ministries in order to bring relations to a new level.

The North Korean delegation also took part in the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.