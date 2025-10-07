Belarus, Oman sign package of documents on cooperation

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

A package of documents on cooperation has been signed by Belarus and Oman, according BelTA. Texts of signed international treaties and other official documents were exchanged in the presence of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

A roadmap has been signed to guide the advancement of Belarus-Oman bilateral cooperation in addition to intergovernmental agreements on mutually lifting visa requirements and on international transportation by road. A memorandum of cooperation has been signed with regard to building a pulp and pasteboard mill in Belarus.

The supreme courts of Belarus and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding. The N.N. Alexandrov National Cancer Center of Belarus and the Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Center signed a memorandum of understanding in sharing best practices in science, healthcare, and research. The relevant ministries of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of agriculture, animal husbandry, fishing industry, and food.