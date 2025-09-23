Better Together: World leaders address the 80th United Nations General Assembly

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

World leaders are gathering in New York for the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where heads of state and government are addressing the General Assembly during the annual General Debate from 23 to 29 September, according to the official website of the organization.

As tradition dictates, Brazil opens the debate, followed by the United States as host country.

The speaking order is based on the level of representation, preference and other criteria such as geographic balance. Only the Holy See, the State of Palestine and the European Union are invited to participate in the general debate and their speaking slots are determined by the level of representation. The European Union delivers its statement on 25 September, alongside leaders from across Europe and around the world.

The theme of this year’s debate, “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights”, reflects the anniversary of the United Nations, founded in 1945, 80 years ago, and underscores the call for renewed global commitment to multilateralism, solidarity and shared action for people and planet.

During the General Debate, Heads of State and Government will outline national priorities in the General Assembly Hall, with Germany’s Annalena Baerbock presiding over the session as President of the General Assembly.

The General Debate, held in the vast General Assembly Hall, remains the centerpiece of the week.

It provides a unique platform for leaders to air grievances, defend their policies, and shape the international narrative.