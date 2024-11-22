Bulgarian journalist: I’ve been following COP29 news on AZERTAC

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

Antoaneta Markova, Editor-in-Chief of the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), praised Baku and the exceptional organization of COP29 during an interview with AZERTAC.

"This is my second COP event, which I am covering alongside a colleague from our economics department. Baku has truly amazed me, and the conference venue is remarkable," she noted.

Markova stressed the significance of the conference's outcomes: "The results we expect from COP29 are critical. While some issues will carry over to Brazil, I am confident that substantial progress will be made. The world’s countries must unite in their efforts."

Reflecting on international collaboration, she added: " When we journalists travel abroad and see our peers from partner organizations, it is always a pleasure. For several days now, I have been following COP29 news through your agency, AZERTAC."