Bulgarian-Ukrainian business forum to be held in Sofia

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), together with the Bulgarian-Ukrainian Industrial Chamber, the Embassy of Ukraine in Sofia, and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is organizing a Bulgarian-Ukrainian business forum with bilateral meetings, which will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the BCCI, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The event aims to expand trade and economic ties between the two countries and create conditions for establishing new contacts between entrepreneurs and companies. Topics to be discussed include to post-war recovery and the opportunities that EU funds will provide to Ukraine for the reconstruction of the economy and infrastructure, sectors for potential cooperation, etc.

The business forum will focus on the sectors of agriculture, food and drink industry, energy, infrastructure, and logistics. Over 30 Ukrainian companies will participate.

