Bulgaria’s population stands at 6,437,360 at end-2024
Baku, October 1, AZERTAC
Bulgaria’s population was 6,437,360 as of December 31, 2024, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported citing the new National Statistical Institute (NSI) publication Population and Demographic Processes 2024.
Compared to 2023, the population decreased by 8,121 people, or by 0.13%. Men numbered 3,095,140 (48.1%) and women 3,342,220 (51.9%), with 1,080 women per 1,000 men. Men outnumber women up to age 55, after which women predominate.
At the end of 2023, Bulgaria’s population was 6,445,48 - down 2,229 people (0.03%) from 2022.
In 2024, 53,428 children were born, while children under 15 made up 901,843 (14%) of the population. The number of deaths was 100,736.
Urban residents numbered 4,744,111 (73.7%), while 1,693,249 (26.3%) lived in villages. Vidin (Northwestern Bulgaria) was the smallest region with 70,542 inhabitants, while Sofia (capital) was the largest with 1,295,931.
