The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Cambodia arrests nearly 3,500 suspects in crackdown on online scams

Cambodia arrests nearly 3,500 suspects in crackdown on online scams

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

The Cambodian Task Force Against Online Scams said authorities had detained 3,455 individuals since operations began on June 27, according to Bernama.

According to a statement released on October 15, raids targeted 92 sites across 18 cities and provinces out of the country’s total 25. The arrested suspects include nationals from 20 countries. Dozens of alleged ringleaders have already been sent to court for prosecution, while most of the remaining foreign suspects are being deported to their home countries

This large-scale operation marks an unprecedented step by Cambodia to dismantle high-tech fraud networks, aiming to preserve public security, order, and social safety.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

China expels 9 military officials from ruling party
  • 17.10.2025 [16:01]

China expels 9 military officials from ruling party

BTA signs partnership agreement with Balchik's Palace Cultural Centre
  • 17.10.2025 [15:57]

BTA signs partnership agreement with Balchik's Palace Cultural Centre

Madagascar's military leader sworn in as president
  • 17.10.2025 [15:26]

Madagascar's military leader sworn in as president

Indonesia's Lewotobi volcano eruption forces evacuations
  • 17.10.2025 [14:18]

Indonesia's Lewotobi volcano eruption forces evacuations

Pakistan-Afghanistan trade suspended due to border closure
  • 17.10.2025 [13:52]

Pakistan-Afghanistan trade suspended due to border closure

NHS owes £60bn in medical negligence claims
  • 17.10.2025 [13:29]

NHS owes £60bn in medical negligence claims

Why our brain agrees on what we see: New study reveals shared neural structure behind common perceptions
  • 17.10.2025 [11:32]

Why our brain agrees on what we see: New study reveals shared neural structure behind common perceptions

Vietnam, Laos conduct joint border protection exercise
  • 17.10.2025 [11:15]

Vietnam, Laos conduct joint border protection exercise

Plug-in hybrids cause almost as much pollution as petrol cars, study finds
  • 17.10.2025 [11:09]

Plug-in hybrids cause almost as much pollution as petrol cars, study finds

Samarkand hosts 57th meeting of CIS member states’ security agencies

  • [16:08]

Azerbaijan joins International Water Convention event in Geneva

  • [16:08]

China expels 9 military officials from ruling party

  • [16:01]

Abbas Abbasov: International community has not yet adequately assessed crimes against humanity committed in Africa

  • [15:59]

BTA signs partnership agreement with Balchik's Palace Cultural Centre

  • [15:57]

COP29 Presidency calls on all Parties to deliver climate finance promises at Pre-COP meeting in Brazil

  • [15:52]

BP contributes to preserving Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s invaluable legacy

  • [15:35]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

  • [15:34]

Madagascar's military leader sworn in as president

  • [15:26]

Azerbaijan's transport experience highlighted at international event in Paris

  • [15:24]

To the participants of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties

  • [15:17]

Azerbaijani Ombudsman addresses international conference in Malta

  • [15:09]

President: Azerbaijan promotes harmonious relations among different cultures on the international stage

  • [14:57]

Three Azerbaijani beach wrestlers ready for action at World Series Final

  • [14:56]

4th ICAPP Asian Cultural Council meeting gets underway in Baku

  • [14:51]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has been unique space where various civilizations meet throughout history

  • [14:49]

President: ICAPP Asian Cultural Council is key platform for promoting intercultural dialogue in Asia

  • [14:47]

Participants of 4th ICAPP Asian Cultural Council meeting pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • [14:30]

Indonesia's Lewotobi volcano eruption forces evacuations

  • [14:18]

Azerbaijani and Uzbek higher military educational institutions sign memorandum

  • [14:18]

Obuda University in Hungary hosts event celebrating Azerbaijani culture

  • [13:58]

Pakistan-Afghanistan trade suspended due to border closure

  • [13:52]

® Nar launches the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery

  • [13:45]

Azerbaijan, UAE approve Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

  • [13:41]

Ombudsman’s Office representatives visit military unit

  • [13:31]

NHS owes £60bn in medical negligence claims

  • [13:29]

Defense Ministry: Provision and combat readiness of units are in the spotlight

  • [13:19]

Uzbekistan hosts conference on youth and sports policies of OTS countries

  • [13:15]

Azerbaijan increases electricity generation from renewable energy sources

  • [13:06]

Vatican media spotlight opening of Catacombs of Commodilla restoration project with participation of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

  • [12:58]

“AzerGold” CJSC participates in 5th “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

  • [12:53]

TURKPA, CICA discuss prospects for cooperation

  • [12:49]

Azerbaijan’s Kelagayi presented in Washington

  • [12:14]

® “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition held with support of AzInTelecom

  • [11:42]

Photo Exhibition “Explore Azerbaijan” opens in Peru

  • [11:37]

® Baku Steel Company strengthens its contribution to environmental protection: about 3,000 trees planted

  • [11:36]

Why our brain agrees on what we see: New study reveals shared neural structure behind common perceptions

  • [11:32]

Central Bank, World Bank discuss projects within Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan

  • [11:27]

Vietnam, Laos conduct joint border protection exercise

  • [11:15]

Plug-in hybrids cause almost as much pollution as petrol cars, study finds

  • [11:09]

Cambodia arrests nearly 3,500 suspects in crackdown on online scams

  • [11:06]

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines

  • [11:01]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:54]

The human mind isn't meant to be awake past midnight, scientists warn

  • [10:52]

Mystery as tiny Picasso painting vanishes before show

  • [10:50]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $64

  • [10:43]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Fuzuli City Day VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Fuzuli City Day VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Europe’s largest pediatric hospital Bambino Gesù VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Europe’s largest pediatric hospital Bambino Gesù VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan inspected restoration progress at Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls in the Vatican VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan inspected restoration progress at Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls in the Vatican VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Archpriest of Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls in Vatican VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Archpriest of Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls in Vatican VIDEO

Restoration project of the Catacombs of Commodilla inaugurated in the VaticanFirst Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening ceremony VIDEO

Restoration project of the Catacombs of Commodilla inaugurated in the Vatican
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening ceremony VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM meets with ICAPP delegation

  • 16.10.2025 [21:20]
Documents on damage to economy and environment from Armenian armed forces' occupation of Azerbaijani territories examined in court VIDEO

Documents on damage to economy and environment from Armenian armed forces' occupation of Azerbaijani territories examined in court VIDEO

Carbon dioxide levels increase by record amount to new highs in 2024

  • 16.10.2025 [20:24]

Seminar for entrepreneurs organized through joint cooperation of AERA and KOBIA

  • 16.10.2025 [20:16]

Speaker of Milli Majlis meets with ICAPP delegation

  • 16.10.2025 [19:52]

Sciences Po Paris students briefed on Azerbaijani realities

  • 16.10.2025 [18:55]

Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects for healthcare cooperation

  • 16.10.2025 [18:50]

Azerbaijani, Chinese surgeons conduct milestone robotic surgery

  • 16.10.2025 [18:28]

Bangladeshi prosecution seeks death penalty for ousted leader Hasina

  • 16.10.2025 [18:04]

Khankendi reborn: President Ilham Aliyev champions Azerbaijan’s vision of sustainable urban revival at 3rd National Urban Forum

  • 16.10.2025 [17:59]

Azerbaijani wrestlers set on competing in U23 World Championships 2025

  • 16.10.2025 [17:45]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan promote Silk Road legacy in Europe

  • 16.10.2025 [17:40]

Azerbaijan joins General Assembly of Caspian Universities

  • 16.10.2025 [17:31]

Customer experience and employee experience: Keys to Azerbaijan's success in the digital age – INTERVIEW

  • 16.10.2025 [17:20]

Director of Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum meets with museum directors in Washington

  • 16.10.2025 [16:57]

United Nations urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to end hostilities amid civilian casualties

  • 16.10.2025 [16:55]

® Birbank Biznes offering small business owners loans on favorable terms – 10,000 AZN for just 350 AZN per month

  • 16.10.2025 [16:54]

AC Milan prolong Emirates deal, new partners for Real Madrid, Valencia

  • 16.10.2025 [16:52]

Expert: Azerbaijan emerges as a reliable and increasingly important energy partner for Europe –INTERVIEW

  • 16.10.2025 [16:50]

Officials of OTS countries` diaspora institutions visit Karabakh

  • 16.10.2025 [16:48]

Azerbaijan increases revenue from methanol exports

  • 16.10.2025 [16:45]

Breakthrough: scientists create ‘universal’ kidney to match any blood type

  • 16.10.2025 [16:44]

SA Partners Agency representative: Working together is essential for the successful implementation of our projects

  • 16.10.2025 [16:42]
President of Azerbaijan accepted credentials of newly appointed ambassador of France VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan accepted credentials of newly appointed ambassador of France VIDEO

Turkmenistan Culture Days wrap up with friendship concert in Ganja

  • 16.10.2025 [16:22]

Black holes can move and ‘reawaken,’ scientists say

  • 16.10.2025 [16:13]

China's latest launch mission marks 600th flight of Long March rockets

  • 16.10.2025 [16:13]

Climate study finds overheating world will add 57 superhot days a year

  • 16.10.2025 [16:10]

Azerbaijan Army holds rehearsal exercises for military parade dedicated to Victory Day

  • 16.10.2025 [16:07]

Baku hosts Second Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

  • 16.10.2025 [15:58]

® Holcim Azerbaijan introduces “green products” at the international construction exhibition BakuBuild 2025

  • 16.10.2025 [15:52]

Film "The Odin Code" about Scandinavian-Azerbaijani cultural connections screened in Brussels

  • 16.10.2025 [15:50]

Azerbaijan joins 19th Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Meeting in Kampala

  • 16.10.2025 [15:31]

Azercosmos and AMADA host training

  • 16.10.2025 [15:21]

Azerbaijan inks bilateral agreements with Uganda and Somalia on visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders

  • 16.10.2025 [15:19]

Cutting-edge helicopter tech showcases at expo in Tianjin

  • 16.10.2025 [15:09]

Ex-Barcelona star sacked from national team job after failing to secure World Cup spot

  • 16.10.2025 [15:07]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

  • 16.10.2025 [15:03]
President Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of newly appointed Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of newly appointed Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan VIDEO

Nestlé to axe 16,000 jobs as new chief targets sales growth

  • 16.10.2025 [14:50]

Pakistan: 15 members of the same family killed in road accident

  • 16.10.2025 [14:40]

Azerbaijan’s Baku State University, Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev ink MoU

  • 16.10.2025 [14:31]

Emin Huseynov: Reconstruction of liberated territories relies on principles of planning and inclusive management

  • 16.10.2025 [14:27]
President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan VIDEO

AFFA official appointed UEFA delegate for Conference League phase match

  • 16.10.2025 [13:59]

Türkiye due to hold 5G tender, service to be available as of April 2026

  • 16.10.2025 [13:57]
President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of the Netherlands VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of the Netherlands VIDEO

Vietnam, China, Laos conduct cross-border infectious disease emergency response drill

  • 16.10.2025 [12:51]
President Ilham Aliyev received Executive Director of UN Human Settlements Programme VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Executive Director of UN Human Settlements Programme VIDEO