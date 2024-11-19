Carlsberg Azerbaijan and WWF-Azerbaijan sign Memorandum of Understanding

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

As part of COP-29, in the Blue Zone of the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) pavilion, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Fund’s representative office in Azerbaijan and Carlsberg Azerbaijan.

According to the Memorandum, the parties will collaborate on water replenishment projects, environmental protection and support for local communities.

Alius Antulis, Managing director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan, stated that Carlsberg Group's sustainable development strategy, ‘Together Towards Zero & Beyond,’ is being implemented in Azerbaijan:

"As part of the strategy, from 2015 to 2023, we have reduced water consumption by 21.3% and carbon emissions by 18.1%. Environmental protection and support for local communities have always been our key priorities. Our cooperation with WWF-Azerbaijan will support us in achieving the goals set by the 'Together Towards ZERO and Beyond' strategy. I believe that the professional approach of our valuable partners and our investments will contribute to environmental protection in Azerbaijan."

The Director of the World Wildlife Fund representative office in Azerbaijan, Elshad Asgarov, stressed their satisfaction on the cooperation with Carlsberg Azerbaijan: "This is the first such document our organization has signed with the business sector during our activity in Azerbaijan. I am confident that as part of our cooperation, we will be able to support local communities, enabling them to live in harmony with nature."

Although the MoU was signed for 3 years, the parties are interested in longer-term cooperation.

It should be noted that brewery in Xirdalan is a part of Carlsberg Group since 2008. Currently, the plant's annual production capacity is 8 mln decaliters, and the Company's products are available in over 12,500 outlets in Azerbaijan. Over its 16+ years of operation in Azerbaijan, the Company has expanded its business and invested more than AZN 65 mln in the development of the brewing industry. The company is actively supporting a variety of sustainability initiatives, including coastal clean-up efforts, waste management projects, tree planting activities, and "From Waste to Art" exhibitions.

WWF-Azerbaijan has been implementing significant projects aimed at the protection and restoration of the country's biodiversity for more than 20 years. Key fields of these projects cover reducing communities' dependence on natural resources, resolving human-wildlife conflicts, and raising ecological awareness.