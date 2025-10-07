Chairman of Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan

Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC

On October 7, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkmen leader at Gabala International Airport.

At the airport, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.