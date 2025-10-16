China's latest launch mission marks 600th flight of Long March rockets

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

China's Long March rocket series achieved its 600th space launch on Thursday, with a Long March-8A successfully deploying internet satellites into orbit, according to Xinhua.

Serving as China's backbone launch vehicles, the Long March rockets have delivered nearly 1,400 spacecraft into orbits and conducted over 86 percent of the country's space launch missions to date, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China's major space contractor.

"These rockets have provided solid support for the implementation of major aerospace projects, such as China's manned spaceflights, BeiDou navigation and deep space exploration," it said in a press release.

Among the 24 rocket variants developed since the maiden flight of the Long March-1 rocket, 11 are classified as new-generation launch vehicles. In the most recent 100 missions, new-generation rockets have accounted for 40 percent, emerging as an important force supporting the country's high-density launches.

The company also noted that the Long March rocket series has been actively adapting to market demands, with the share of commercial launches steadily rising. Its payloads span multiple fields, including communications, remote sensing and navigation.

The Long March-8A rocket, in particular, is known for its cost-effectiveness and high adaptability, having successfully undertaken multiple satellite internet constellation deployment missions.

Long Lehao, a renowned rocket expert and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that the Long March series will continue to develop toward greater payload capacity, faster operational responsiveness, higher reliability and reduced cost.

He disclosed the progress of several launch vehicle programs, noting that the new-generation crewed Long March-10 rocket, designed for China's lunar landing mission by 2030, has achieved significant advances in key ground tests. Additionally, the heavy-lift launch vehicle, currently in the planning phase, is expected to further enhance the country's capability for space access.