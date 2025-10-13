China advances women empowerment, pushes for global progress

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Beijing will host the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women from Monday to Tuesday, an event that will provide new momentum to global gender equality and women's development, according to Xinhua.

The high-level international meeting was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will attend the opening ceremony and deliver a keynote address.

Xi has consistently emphasized women's advancement as a key part of his leadership vision. He has encouraged women to pursue their dreams, called for greater respect for women across society, and appealed to world leaders to join hands in promoting women's empowerment.

In line with this agenda, China has made women's development a national priority -- its five-year plans include sections on women's and children's welfare and the government regularly issues National Programs for Women's Development that outline concrete goals and strategies.

This emphasis echoes the Communist Party of China's decades-old slogan on women's liberation -- "women hold up half the sky." That conviction has long guided efforts to expand women's roles in public life, the workforce and education, ensuring they share equally in shaping China's future.

The representation of women among national lawmakers, political advisors and delegates to the CPC National Congress have all hit record highs.

Their rising political and social presence mirrors a broader trend in the workforce, particularly in science and technology. Women now make up around 43 percent of China's employed population and 45.8 percent of scientific and technical professionals.

Education tells a similar story. In 2024, women represented 50.76 percent of all higher education students in China, including 50.01 percent of graduate students.

Alongside expanding opportunities, China has strengthened legal protection for women through a framework of over 100 laws and regulations related to their rights and interests.

Women's health has notably improved. China now ranks among the top middle- and high-income countries globally in terms of key maternal and child health indicators and is recognized by the World Health Organization as one of the world's top 10 high-performing countries in these fields.

Across China, women's opportunities for prosperity are steadily growing. Targeted policies continue to support women from rural or low-income backgrounds, helping them secure employment, start businesses, and boost their incomes.

"As the Chinese people pursue a better life, every Chinese woman has the opportunity to excel in life and make her dreams come true," Xi said.