China expels 9 military officials from ruling party

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

China on Friday announced the expulsion of nine military officials, including two top generals, from the ruling Communist Party over corruption offenses, Anadolu Agency reported citing the Defense Ministry.

They were previously dismissed from the military, it added.

The ministry said in a statement that at least nine military officials, including China Military Commission (CMC) Vice Chair Gen. He Weidong, were found to have “seriously violated (Communist) Party discipline and were suspected of serious duty-related crimes involving an extremely large amount of money, of an extremely serious nature and with extremely detrimental consequences.”

It added that the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee has “decided to expel these individuals from the Party and transfer the suspected crimes to military procuratorates for review and prosecution.”

The China Military Commission had previously decided to expel the nine individuals from the military, said the ministry.

Besides Gen. He, who was also a member of the 24-man Politburo, Miao Hua, another member of the China Military Commission, was also removed from the party.

Others include He Hongjun, Wang Xiubin, Lin Xiangyang, Qin Shutong, Yuan Huazhi, Wang Houbin, and Wang Chunning.

“The severe punishment” of the accused military officials “once again demonstrates the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission's unwavering resolve to persevere in the fight against corruption, underscoring their unwavering commitment to leaving no place for corrupt elements to hide in the military,” said the ministry.