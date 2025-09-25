Chinese team implants artificial heart in world's youngest, lightest patient

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Doctors in east China's Jiangsu Province have successfully implanted a magnetically levitated artificial heart into a five-year-old child with end-stage heart failure, setting a new global record for the youngest and lightest patient to receive a dual-ventricular assistance device of this type, according to Xinhua.

The nine-hour operation was performed at the Children's Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in the provincial capital Nanjing on Aug. 20, and was conducted jointly by teams led by the hospital's honorary president Mo Xuming, and Liu Xiaocheng, president of TEDA International Cardiovascular Hospital in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The young patient, weighing only 13 kg, was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy, a rare and severe disease, three years ago. Her condition deteriorated sharply in July, resulting in life-threatening symptoms.

Given the extreme scarcity of donor hearts for young children, the medical team opted for the dual-ventricular artificial heart implant as a bridge to transplantation.

The child was able to eat normally and walk short distances just one week after surgery.

This specially developed pediatric device weighs only 70 grams per pump and features low hemolysis and high biocompatibility -- enhancing its suitability for young children.

Globally, mechanical circulatory support for children with end-stage heart failure often relies on large external devices like the Berlin Heart EXCOR, which can restrict mobility and increase infection risks.

The China-developed implantable device, notably, represents a significant shift from external dependency to internal compatibility.

"This breakthrough allows more young, low-weight children with end-stage heart failure to benefit from advanced third-generation magnetically levitated artificial hearts, just like adults," said Liu.