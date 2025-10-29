Co-chairs of Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghdam
Aghdam, October 29, AZERTAC
A delegation led by Samir Sharifov, Deputy Prime Minister and Co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, and Natalia Petkevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus and Co-chair of the Commission, visited the liberated Aghdam district.
As part of the visit, the co-chairs were briefed on the design of the Gizil Kangarli village project. They were also informed about plans for the establishment of an agrarian town in the area.
The project is expected to significantly contribute to the comprehensive development of residential areas in the Aghdam district, the revitalization of rural communities, and the overall growth of the district’s economy.
