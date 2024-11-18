COP29: Event held on "Radiation and Climate Change: New Challenges"

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

As part of COP29 in Baku, an event titled “Radiation and Climate Change: New Challenges” was organized, moderated by the State Agency for Regulation of Nuclear and Radiological Activity under the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

The event featured participants from the Ministries of Emergency Situations, Digital Development and Transport, Agriculture, Energy, Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Water Resources Agency, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Nijat Aliyev, Head of the MES State Agency for Regulation of Nuclear and Radiological Activity, discussed measures taken to ensure the safety of nuclear and radiological activities in Azerbaijan, infrastructure strengthening, emergency preparedness, safe management of radioactive waste, and environmental radiological monitoring and protection.

He also pointed out that regular monitoring of radiation levels and environmental contamination is conducted to maintain radiation safety. “With the IAEA's support, automated online radiological early warning systems have been installed for detecting radionuclides and radon gas in air, water, and soil,” Aliyev added, mentioning that the country has expanded the use of ionizing radiation sources in nuclear medicine, sterilization of products, and agriculture.

Discussing climate action, Aliyev noted the importance of reducing the factors contributing to climate change, citing the COP29 conference in Baku as evidence of Azerbaijan’s commitment. “The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Energy and the IAEA at COP29 marks new opportunities for the use of nuclear technologies in Azerbaijan,” he stated, emphasizing that nuclear energy can offer a clean, reliable power source that aids in reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change. The analysis of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) for clean energy transition was highlighted as crucial, as their deployment could contribute significantly to achieving zero carbon emissions.

The event concluded with an in-depth exchange of views and a Q&A session.