COP29 features Dialogue of Leading Customs Officials

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

An international event on “Green Customs - Dialogue of Leading Customs Officials” was held as part of COP29 in Baku.

Organized by Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the event focused on enhancing the role of customs authorities in combating climate change and exploring practical approaches to transitioning to a green economy.

In his address, Shahin Baghirov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, shared insights into the ongoing reforms within the institution aimed at addressing climate change, environmental protection, environmental risk management, and the implementation of international standards.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee has participated in the DEMETER Operation, highlighting the growing commitment of World Customs Organization (WCO) members to combat the trafficking of waste and ozone-depleting substances. Baghirov also emphasized the importance of the Green Customs Initiative.

Other speakers at the event underscored the necessity of striving for zero emissions by 2050, utilizing all available resources. They also emphasized the importance of strengthening customs cooperation and noted that to enhance the effectiveness of border and customs inspections, collaborative models should be developed with experts from diverse fields.