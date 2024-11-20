COP29 features roundtable on Greening Urban Transport

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

A high-level roundtable on Greening Urban Transport was held as part of COP29. The event was organized by the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport in partnership with the International Transport Forum (ITF) and UN-Habitat.

In his address, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, highlighted advancements in optimizing urban transport in Azerbaijan. He noted that to improve public transport efficiency in Baku, special lanes have been constructed for passenger buses, bicycles, and scooters. The minister emphasized that diesel buses have been phased out and replaced with electric buses. Additionally, international expertise has been utilized in urban planning to develop infrastructure supporting the free movement of non-motorized vehicles.

Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, highlighted the environmental degradation resulting from rapid economic growth and urbanization. She stressed the critical role of modern urban planning in addressing climate change by prioritizing infrastructure for non-motorized vehicles and ensuring their accessibility.

Representatives from various countries also shared their experiences and strategies related to greening urban transport.