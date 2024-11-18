COP29 features seminar on enhancing benefits of clean energy

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

Organized by the Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE), a seminar on enhancing benefits of clean energy, community involvement and developing next generation workforce was held as part of the COP29.

Underscoring the importance of transitioning to zero carbon by 2030, Lisa Jacobson, BCSE President, emphasized that investment in renewable energy generates jobs and new businesses.

Pedro Pizarro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Edison International, and other speakers shared insights into the decarbonisation efforts in production process.

Describing the green energy production as the need of the hour, the speakers noted that the energy companies continue to invest in the development of this field.