COP29 highlights role of young people in addressing environmental issues

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

An event titled “Empowering Youth Coalition for Nature Based Solutions (NBS) in 6 regions,” organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sport, was held as part of COP29.

This initiative aims to unite youth across 6 regions—Near East and Africa, Latin America & the Caribbean, Europe and Central Asia, South Caucasus, Asia, and the Pacific—to promote solidarity and develop regional climate strategies.

The event brought together indigenous youth, Pacific Islanders, young Ecuadoreans, young migrants, Amazon youth for aimed dialogue.

By harnessing nature-based solutions, young leaders engaged collaboratively to address local environmental challenges and drive sustainable change in their communities.

The participants highlighted the successful NBS initiatives, including the active involvement of young people in forest and ecosystem restoration projects, awareness campaigns, and the development of innovative technologies.

The speakers stressed the crucial role of youth coalitions for nature-based solutions in shaping a sustainable future, noting that supporting and strengthening these coalitions is an investment in our shared homeland – the Earth.